Demario Davis Injury: Starts week limited

Davis (hamstring) was a limited participant in practice Thursday, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Davis missed last Sunday's game against the Falcons, but was back on the field, albeit in limited fashion, as the Saints kicked off Week 5 prep. With a few days remaining until their Monday night matchup against the Chiefs, Davis should have an opportunity to suit up for the contest, especially if he can ramp up his activity level Friday or Saturday.