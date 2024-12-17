Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Demario Davis headshot

Demario Davis News: Leading tackler in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 17, 2024 at 10:19am

Davis recorded 14 tackles (nine solo) including 1.0 sacks during Sunday's 20-19 loss versus the Commanders.

Davis played all 74 of New Orleans' defensive snaps in Week 15, and he came away with his highest tackle total this season. He also eclipsed 100 tackles on the year Sunday, marking the 10th time he's done that in his career. The Saints will travel to take on a run-heavy Green Bay team in Week 16.

Demario Davis
New Orleans Saints
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now