Demario Davis News: Picks off Lock in Week 14

Davis registered eight tackles (five solo) and one interception in Sunday's 14-11 win over the Giants.

Davis was the Saints' co-leader in tackles Sunday alongside Ugo Amadi. Davis also managed to nab his first interception of the season (and fourth of his 13-year NFL career) when he picked off Drew Lock on a pass intended for Darius Slayton late in the fourth quarter. Davis has played every single defensive snap in eight of the Saints' last nine games, and over that span he has accumulated 72 tackles (33 solo) and four pass defenses (including one interception).