Demario Davis headshot

Demario Davis News: Rejoins Jets on two-year deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2026 at 11:02am

Davis agreed to a two-year, $22 million contract with the Jets on Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Davis is back with the Jets, who drafted him in the third round back in 2012 and employed the linebacker from 2012 through 2015 and in 2017. Heading into his 15th NFL campaign, Davis still seems to have some gas left in the tank, as he just notched a career-high 143 tackles across 17 games with the Saints in 2025. Once Davis' deal becomes official Wednesday at the start of the new league year, it will include $15 million in guaranteed money.

Demario Davis
New York Jets
More Stats & News
