Demario Davis News: Rejoins Jets on two-year deal
Davis agreed to a two-year, $22 million contract with the Jets on Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Davis is back with the Jets, who drafted him in the third round back in 2012 and employed the linebacker from 2012 through 2015 and in 2017. Heading into his 15th NFL campaign, Davis still seems to have some gas left in the tank, as he just notched a career-high 143 tackles across 17 games with the Saints in 2025. Once Davis' deal becomes official Wednesday at the start of the new league year, it will include $15 million in guaranteed money.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Demario Davis See More
-
General NFL Article
Gameday Injuries: Week 1864 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Game Previews: Week 18 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips65 days ago
-
IDP Analysis
IDP Fantasy Football Analysis Week 18: Top Risers & Fallers68 days ago
-
Exploiting the Matchups
Fantasy Football Start/Sit for Week 2: Streaming Options & More179 days ago
-
NFL Picks
NFL Expert Picks: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City ChiefsOctober 7, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Demario Davis See More