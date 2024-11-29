DeMario Douglas Injury: Listed as questionable for Sunday

Douglas (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts.

Douglas was listed as a limited participant on all three Patriots' practice reports this week, so he has a chance to play through his ankle issue this weekend. Either way, with the team's kickoff being at 1:00 ET, those who rely on Douglas -- who leads New England's wideout corps in catches (48), receiving yards (477) and targets (66) -- will have his Week 13 status confirmed before Sunday's early slate of games.