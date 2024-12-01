DeMario Douglas News: Active versus Colts

Douglas (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Colts.

After being deemed a limited participant on all three of New England's practice reports this week, Douglas headed into the weekend listed as questionable. With his active status confirmed, the 2023 sixth-rounder -- who tops New England's WR corps in catches (48), receiving yards (477) and targets (66) -- will have an opportunity to remain a key target for QB Drake Maye, which puts the wideout on the Week 13 PPR radar. Over his last four contests, Douglas has combined for 20 catches (on 27 targets) for 206 yards.