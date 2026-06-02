DeMario Douglas News: Added competition for targets
Douglas is in the mix to compete for snaps in three-receiver sets behind newcomers A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.
The same applies to Mack Hollins, Kayshon Boutte and Kyle Williams, which gives Douglas a challenging path to steady volume this coming season. The 2023 sixth-round is coming off a 2025 campaign in which he caught a career-low 31 passes (on 46 targets) for 447 yards and three TDs in 17 regular-season contests, and it may take injuries within his team's WR corps in order for Douglas to provide reliable fantasy production in 2026.
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