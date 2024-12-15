Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
DeMario Douglas headshot

DeMario Douglas News: Cashes in short TD on Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 16, 2024 at 8:17am

Douglas hauled in all three of his targets for 11 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-17 loss to Arizona.

Douglas came out of New England's bye week in good health and rewarded deep-league managers with his second touchdown of the season. The sophomore starter has quietly provided value for those in PPR formats with a 55-508-2 receiving line through 14 games. With his ankle injury in the rearview mirror, Douglas remains serviceable to those in the aforementioned formats against the Bills next Sunday.

DeMario Douglas
New England Patriots
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now