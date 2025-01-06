DeMario Douglas News: Catches 66 passes this season

Douglas finished the 2024 regular season with 66 catches on 87 targets for 621 yards and three TDs in 17 games.

Douglas, who also recorded three carries for 16 yards, ended up tied with tight end Hunter Henry for the team lead in catches during the Patriots' 4-13 season. Looking ahead, Douglas is poised to maintain his key role in the team's offense in 2025, and working with ascending young QB Drake Maye should provide the 2023 sixth-rounder with a decent weekly fantasy floor in PPR formats next season.