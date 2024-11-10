DeMario Douglas News: Four grabs in Sunday's win

Douglas caught four of five targets for 50 yards in Sunday's 19-3 win over the Bears.

Neither offense saw much success Sunday, but Douglas at least tied for the Patriots' lead in receptions with Kayshon Boutte, Douglas' 50 yards were his highest total since Week 6, and on the season he sports a modest 39-356-1 line on 53 targets through 10 games. The switch to rookie Drake Maye under center gives the New England passing attack more upside, but so far Douglas hasn't benefitted on a consistent basis. The slot receiver could make a bigger impact in Week 11 against the Rams.