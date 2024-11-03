DeMario Douglas News: Seven catches in loss

Douglas recorded seven catches on nine targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 20-17 overtime loss to the Titans.

Douglas led the Patriots with nine targets and tied for the team lead with seven receptions. Drake Maye didn't push the ball down the field much, limiting Douglas' yardage potential, though he still managed his first catch of at least 20 yards since Week 6 and just his fourth such reception of the campaign. While his final line was unremarkable, Douglas' ability to command targets was notable after seeing only six combined across his two prior games.