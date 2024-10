Leal (neck) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Teresa Varley of Pittsburgh's official site reports.

Leal suffered a neck stinger against Dallas in Week 5, and the issue has been deemed serious enough for the defensive lineman to move to IR. As a result, he'll miss at least the Steelers' next four contests, with a Nov. 17 matchup versus Baltimore being his earliest possible return date. Montravius Adams could see more defensive snaps while Leal is sidelined.