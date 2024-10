Leal (neck) is doubtful to return to Sunday's contest against the Cowboys, Steelers Senior Director of Communications Burt Lauten reports.

Leal suffered a stinger in the fourth quarter, and, unsurprisingly, he is expected to remain out for the rest of the game. In Leal's absence, Isaiahh Loudermilk is a candidate to see an increase in workload on the defensive line.