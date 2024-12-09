DeMarvion Overshown Injury: Appears to have serious injury
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said after Monday's loss to the Bengals that Overshown's right knee injury is of a "serious nature," Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Overshown hurt his knee in the fourth quarter of the loss to Cincinnati and didn't return to the contest. He left the locker room after the game on a cart and with a brace around his right knee, per Harris, and McCarthy's comments suggest the second-year defender's issue is more than short-term. Overshown was having a fantastic campaign prior to Monday, tallying 84 tackles -- including 5.0 sacks -- and a pick-six through 12 games. He didn't play in his rookie campaign after tearing the ACL in his left knee during the preseason.
