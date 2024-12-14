Fantasy Football
DeMarvion Overshown headshot

DeMarvion Overshown Injury: Moved to injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 14, 2024

Overshown (knee) was placed on IR on Saturday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

This was a foregone conclusion, as Overshown is slated for surgery to repair the ACL, MCL and PCL in his right knee. The Texas product was enjoying a breakout campaign, tallying 90 tackles (including 5.0 sacks), a pick-six and a forced fumble, prior to suffering the injury on Monday Night Football Week 14 against Cincinnati. It's not yet clear how long Overshown will need to rehab, but he's unlikely to be ready to play by the start of the 2025 campaign.

DeMarvion Overshown
Dallas Cowboys
More Stats & News
