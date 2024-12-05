Fantasy Football
DeMarvion Overshown headshot

DeMarvion Overshown Injury: Nursing hamstring injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 5, 2024

Overshown (hamstring) was limited in Thursday's practice, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Overshown had a career night against the Giants in Week 13, when he logged nine tackles (five solo) and added a 23-yard interception return for a touchdown. Despite the additional rest, it appears the second-year linebacker is working through a hamstring issue. He'll have two more chances to increase his practice participation this week ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals.

DeMarvion Overshown
Dallas Cowboys
More Stats & News
