DeMarvion Overshown Injury: Suffers significant knee injury

Overshown (knee) is scheduled to undergo season-ending surgery after having torn the ACL, MCL and PCL in his right knee during Monday night's loss to Cincinnati. Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Overshown was enjoying a breakout Year 2 campaign prior to Monday's injury, having racked up 90 tackles (56 solo), inducing 5.0 sacks, across 13 appearances. The 2023 third-round pick also had four pass breakups, one interception (which he returned for a touchdown), one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. The timing of Overshown's severe knee injury is particularly brutal, as it seems likely to negatively impact his availability for the start of the 2025 campaign.