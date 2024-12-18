DeMarvion Overshown Injury: Undergoes knee surgery

Overshown underwent a successful procedure Wednesday to repair the ACL, MCL and PCL in his right knee, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

After the surgery, there's optimism Overshown could return to game action as soon as the middle of the 2025 season, an encouraging prognosis considering the nature of the injury he suffered in Week 14. In the meantime, promising rookie third-rounder Marist Liufau projects to continue to play a major role at linebacker.