Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
DeMarvion Overshown headshot

DeMarvion Overshown Injury: Undergoes knee surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 18, 2024 at 9:50am

Overshown underwent a successful procedure Wednesday to repair the ACL, MCL and PCL in his right knee, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

After the surgery, there's optimism Overshown could return to game action as soon as the middle of the 2025 season, an encouraging prognosis considering the nature of the injury he suffered in Week 14. In the meantime, promising rookie third-rounder Marist Liufau projects to continue to play a major role at linebacker.

DeMarvion Overshown
Dallas Cowboys
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now