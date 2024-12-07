Fantasy Football
DeMarvion Overshown

DeMarvion Overshown News: Good to go Monday vs. Cincy

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 7, 2024

Overshown (hamstring) does not carry an injury designation into Monday night's game against the Bengals, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Overshown was limited in the Cowboys' first two practices of the week due to a hamstring injury, but he managed to finish strong with a full practice Saturday and is good to go for Monday's contest. In the six games since the Cowboys' Week 7 bye, Overshown has logged 43 tackles (24 solo), including 4.0 sacks, one fumble recovery and a pick-six.

DeMarvion Overshown
Dallas Cowboys

