DeMarvion Overshown News: Logs eight tackles vs. Pittsburgh

Overshown tallied eight tackles (seven solo) and one pass defended during Sunday's 20-17 win over the Steelers.

Overshown had the second-most tackles for the Cowboys on Sunday behind Eric Kendricks (10). For the first time this season, Overshown played every single defensive snap, and he's emerged as an integral piece of Mike Zimmer's defense. Overshown is up to 37 tackles (25 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and two passes defended through five regular-season games.