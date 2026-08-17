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DeMarvion Overshown News: Moves past injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 17, 2026 at 6:14pm

Overshown (lower body) participated at the Cowboys' training camp practice Monday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Overshown was dealing with a lower-body injury at practice last week, and he did not participate in the team's 17-7 preseason victory over the Seahawks on Saturday. The inside linebacker was handling first-team reps at practice Monday, and he now appears to be good to go ahead of the team's preseason matchup with the Cardinals on Saturday, if Dallas chooses to play its starters.

DeMarvion Overshown
Dallas Cowboys
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