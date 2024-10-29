DeMarvion Overshown News: Tallies second sack of season

Overshown registered eight tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, during Sunday's 30-24 loss to the 49ers.

Overshown tied Amani Oruwariye for the second-most tackles for the Cowboys on Sunday behind Eric Kendricks (nine). Overshown got his second sack of the regular season late in the fourth quarter as he took down Brock Purdy for a seven-yard sack. Through the first seven games of the regular season, Overshown has accumulated 49 tackles (31 solo), including 2.0 sacks, two pass breakups and one forced fumble.