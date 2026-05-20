Demetric Felton News: Hangs up cleats

Felton announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday and will transition into a player-development role with the Browns, Camryn Justice of News 5 Cleveland reports.

Felton, who had not played in an NFL game since 2022, has now decided to call it a career. He appeared in 24 regular-season games for the Browns from 2021 to 2022, catching 20 of his 25 targets for 189 yards and a touchdown while rushing eight times for 20 yards. Additionally, Felton accumulated 269 punt-return yards and 183 kick-return yards.