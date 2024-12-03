Demetric Felton News: Lands in Chicago
The Bears signed Felton to their practice squad Tuesday, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The 26-year-old running back spent part of the 2024 offseason with the Bears before being cut in August. He latched on with the Colts for a few weeks but was let go ahead of Week 1. Felton hasn't appeared in a regular-season contest since 2022 with the Browns.
Demetric Felton
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now