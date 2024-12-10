Demetric Felton News: Let go by Chicago

Felton was released from the Bears' practice squad Tuesday, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The 26-year-old signed to Chicago's practice squad Dec. 3 after getting cut by the team in August. Felton last appeared in an NFL regular-season game in 2022 with the Browns. He had eight carries for 20 yards and no scores across the 2021 and '22 campaigns, though he did catch 18 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns in 2021.