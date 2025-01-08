Demetric Felton News: Nets futures deal with Commanders
Washington signed Felton to a reserve/future contract Wednesday.
Felton won't be eligible to contribute as a member of the Commanders during the postseason, but he'll get an opportunity to compete for a depth role with the team during offseason activities. The 26-year-old running back spent time on Chicago's practice squad in 2024, but he hasn't suited up for regular-season action since 2022, with the Browns.
