Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles Injury: Gets let go
Flannigan-Fowles (calf) was released by the 49ers on Tuesday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Flannigan-Fowles has been a regular on special teams while seeing spot duty on defense for the 49ers in each of the last five seasons. The Arizona product finished the 2024 campaign with 17 combined tackles, and two passes defended, including one interception.
Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
Free Agent
