Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles headshot

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles Injury: Gets let go

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 18, 2025 at 2:49pm

Flannigan-Fowles (calf) was released by the 49ers on Tuesday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Flannigan-Fowles has been a regular on special teams while seeing spot duty on defense for the 49ers in each of the last five seasons. The Arizona product finished the 2024 campaign with 17 combined tackles, and two passes defended, including one interception.

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
