Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles headshot

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles Injury: Goes on IR due to calf injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 4, 2025

Flannigan-Fowles (calf) was placed on the 49ers' injured reserve Saturday

Flannigan-Fowles was already ruled out for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Cardinals due to a calf injury he suffered against the Lions in Week 17. His placement on IR, along with Spencer Burford (calf), makes room on the 49ers' active roster for Alex Barrett and DaShaun White, who were both signed off the practice squad Saturday. Flannigan-Fowles mostly played on special teams and will finish his fifth year in the NFL with 17 tackles (10 solo) and two pass defenses (including one interception) across 12 regular-season games.

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
San Francisco 49ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now