Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles Injury: Goes on IR due to calf injury

Flannigan-Fowles (calf) was placed on the 49ers' injured reserve Saturday

Flannigan-Fowles was already ruled out for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Cardinals due to a calf injury he suffered against the Lions in Week 17. His placement on IR, along with Spencer Burford (calf), makes room on the 49ers' active roster for Alex Barrett and DaShaun White, who were both signed off the practice squad Saturday. Flannigan-Fowles mostly played on special teams and will finish his fifth year in the NFL with 17 tackles (10 solo) and two pass defenses (including one interception) across 12 regular-season games.