Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles Injury: Iffy to suit up in Week 13

Flannigan-Fowles is questionable to play Sunday against the Bills due to a knee injury, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Flannigan-Fowles hurt his knee in the third quarter of Sunday's loss to Green Bay and was unable to return to the contest. He missed San Francisco's first two practices of the week but was able to log a limited session Friday, giving himself a chance to suit up against Buffalo. If Flannigan-Fowles is unable to suit up, Dee Winters could see increased defensive snaps.