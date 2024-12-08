Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles headshot

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles Injury: Inactive Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 8, 2024

Flannigan-Fowles (knee) is listed as inactive for Sunday's matchup with the Bears.

Flannigan-Fowles drew a questionable designation prior to Sunday's game due to a knee injury. He was seemingly trending in the right direction after he upgraded from a DNP Wednesday to a limited practice session Thursday. As a result, look for him to take on his usual workload at linebacker.

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
San Francisco 49ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now