Flannigan-Fowles (calf) is unlikely to play Thursday against the Seahawks, Lindsey Pallares of the 49ers' official site reports.

Flannigan-Fowles missed the team's Week 5 loss to the Cardinals, and with the 49ers on a short week, the Arizona product isn't expected to recover in time for Thursday's game against the Seahawks. Assuming he does remain out, Dee Winters will likely be tasked with an increased workload in the divisional matchup.