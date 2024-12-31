Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles Injury: Managing calf issue

Flannigan-Fowles is considered day-to-day due to a calf injury, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Flannigan-Fowles appears to have picked up the injury in Monday's Week 17 loss to Detroit. The 28-year-old logged 15 defensive snaps in the contest, finishing with a pair of tackles. Given his status as day-to-day, Flannigan-Fowles has some risk of missing Sunday's season finale against the Cardinals.