Flannigan-Fowles was a full participant in Wednesday and Thursday's practice sessions before failing to participate Friday. It is unclear if the linebacker missed the session purely due to illness or if he potentially also suffered a setback with his neck injury. If the starter cannot suit up for any reason, Zaire Barnes and Neville Hewitt will likely see an increased snap share at inside linebacker. Darius Muasau (ankle) has been designated to return from IR and could also look to reclaim a starting role if he can play.