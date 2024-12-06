Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles Injury: Questionable for Week 14

Flannigan-Fowles (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bears, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 28-year-old linebacker from Arizona upgraded from a DNP on Wednesday to a limited session Thursday, suggesting he's trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's contest. However, if Flannigan-Fowles can't play through his knee injury in Week 14, Dee Winters will likely see increased snaps with the 49ers' first-team defense.