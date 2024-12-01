Fantasy Football
Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles Injury: Unavailable for Week 13

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 1, 2024 at 4:41pm

Flannigan-Fowles (knee) is inactive for Sunday night's contest against the Bills, Lindsey Pallares of the 49ers' official website reports.

Flannigan-Fowles suffered a knee injury in Week 12 versus the Packers and he'll now be forced to miss at least one contest as a result. In his absence, Dee Winters stands to see an increase in workload at strongside linebacker versus Buffalo.

