Flannigan-Fowles (calf) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Cardinals, David Lombardi of The San Francisco Standard reports.

Flannigan-Fowles downgraded from a limited practice Wednesday to a DNP on Thursday, so it's no surprise that the 28-year-old won't suit up Sunday. With Flannigan-Fowles sidelined, expect Dee Winters to see additional reps with San Francisco's first-team defense.