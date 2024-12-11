Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles News: Clear to return Thursday

Flannigan-Fowles (knee) doesn't have an injury status for Thursday's Week 15 tilt against the Rams.

Flannigan-Fowles sat out each of San Francisco's past two contests due to a knee injury, but he appears set to return Thursday after logging an LP/LP/FP practice progression this week. It's not clear how much he'll play against Los Angeles, though, since Flannigan-Fowles didn't log any defensive snaps in any of his past five contests.