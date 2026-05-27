Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles headshot

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles News: Links up with Buffalo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Flannigan-Fowles signed a one-year deal with the Bills on Wednesday.

After spending his 2025 campaign with the Giants, Flannigan-Fowles has found a new home in Buffalo. The 29-year-old appeared in 10 games last season, recording 33 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and one pass defensed while playing 330 total snaps (224 on defense, 106 on special teams). Now with the Bills, Flannigan-Fowles is expected to compete for a reserve inside linebacker role ahead of the 2026 season.

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
Buffalo Bills
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