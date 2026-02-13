Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles headshot

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles News: Misses seven games in 2025

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Flannigan-Fowles registered 33 tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and one defensed pass over 10 games (three starts) during the 2025 campaign.

It was a rough first season in New York health-wise for Flannigan-Fowles -- his seven missed games came as a result of multiple issues, including injuries to his calf, hamstring and neck as well as an illness. Still, he saw more playing time on defense than in previous campaigns and finished with career-high marks in defensive snaps (224) and tackles (33). Flannigan-Fowles was playing on a one-year contract, so he's now slated to be an unrestricted free agent.

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
New York Giants
