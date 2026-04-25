Demond Claiborne News: Scooped by Vikings

The Vikings selected Claiborne in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 198th overall.

Claiborne brings a dynamic skillset to Minnesota after four years at Wake Forest -- two as a starter. The 22-year-old is a patient runner with the speed (4.37 40-yard dash) to break open a play when he sees daylight. At 5-foot-10, 188 pounds, he doesn't project as a consistent threat between the tackles, but there's clear upside if the Vikings can get him into space. Over his final two seasons, Claiborne rushed 407 times for 1,956 yards and 21 touchdowns while adding 51 receptions for 194 yards and two scores. Claiborne could earn his keep in a third-down role if he can tidy up his pass-blocking, but it's a crowded room for now with 31-year-old Aaron Jones leading the way ahead of Jordan Mason and Zavier Scott.