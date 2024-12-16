Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Demone Harris headshot

Demone Harris Injury: Questionable to return Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 16, 2024

Harris (neck) is questionable to return to Monday night's contest against the Raiders, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Harris suffered the neck injury in the first half and his status for the rest of the contest is now up in the air. In his absence, Arnold Ebiketie and DeAngelo Malone are candidates to see an increase in workload at linebacker.

Demone Harris
Atlanta Falcons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now