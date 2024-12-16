Demone Harris Injury: Questionable to return Monday
Harris (neck) is questionable to return to Monday night's contest against the Raiders, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.
Harris suffered the neck injury in the first half and his status for the rest of the contest is now up in the air. In his absence, Arnold Ebiketie and DeAngelo Malone are candidates to see an increase in workload at linebacker.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now