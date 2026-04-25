DeMonte Capehart News: Nabbed by Buccaneers
The Buccaneers selected Capehart in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 155th overall.
Capehart boasts an ample frame (6-foot-5, 313 pounds) and played 1-technique at Clemson, so there is some potential here for Capehart to develop, but he hasn't been a full-time starter in college. The Bucs are taking a lottery ticket on a guy with plenty of potential, after racking up 21 tackles and 3.0 sacks as a senior, but Capehart will likely requie some development.
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