Deneric Prince headshot

Deneric Prince News: Not tendered by New England

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Prince (undisclosed) was not tendered an offer as an exclusive rights free agent by New England on Wednesday, Mark Daniels of MassLive.com reports.

Prince spent the entire 2025 campaign on injured reserve and hasn't appeared in a regular-season game since 2023 with the Chiefs. He'll look for an opportunity elsewhere.

Deneric Prince
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Deneric Prince See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Deneric Prince See More
Patriots vs Giants Odds and Bets for Monday Night Football
NFL
Patriots vs Giants Odds and Bets for Monday Night Football
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
100 days ago
Guillotine League ADP Analysis: Best Picks By Round
NFL
Guillotine League ADP Analysis: Best Picks By Round
Author Image
Steve Bulanda
September 3, 2024
Box Score Breakdown: Recapping the Final Week of the NFL Preseason
NFL
Box Score Breakdown: Recapping the Final Week of the NFL Preseason
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
August 25, 2024
DFS NFL: Thursday Preseason Preview
NFL
DFS NFL: Thursday Preseason Preview
Author Image
Sasha Yodashkin
August 22, 2024
Box Score Breakdown: Recapping Week 2 of the NFL Preseason
NFL
Box Score Breakdown: Recapping Week 2 of the NFL Preseason
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
August 19, 2024