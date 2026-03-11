Deneric Prince News: Not tendered by New England
Prince (undisclosed) was not tendered an offer as an exclusive rights free agent by New England on Wednesday, Mark Daniels of MassLive.com reports.
Prince spent the entire 2025 campaign on injured reserve and hasn't appeared in a regular-season game since 2023 with the Chiefs. He'll look for an opportunity elsewhere.
Deneric Prince
Free Agent
