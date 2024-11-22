Denico Autry Injury: Questionable for Week 12

Autry (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Titans.

Despite logging three consecutive DNPs during the Texans' week of practice, the 34-year-old still has a chance to suit up in Week 12. If Autry misses Sunday's divisional matchup, the impact would be mitigated by the return of Will Anderson. If he is able to play through his knee issue, Autry will likely serve as a rotational defensive end.