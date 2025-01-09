Fantasy Football
Denico Autry headshot

Denico Autry Injury: Questionable for wild-card round

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 9, 2025

Autry (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday's AFC wild-card game against the Chargers, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.

Autry appears towards being on the probable side of playing as he was a full participant in Thursday's practice. Barring any setbacks, Autry and Derek Barnett should serve as the Texans' top rotational defensive ends Saturday behind starters Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter.

Denico Autry
Houston Texans
More Stats & News
