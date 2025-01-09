Denico Autry Injury: Questionable for wild-card round
Autry (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday's AFC wild-card game against the Chargers, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.
Autry appears towards being on the probable side of playing as he was a full participant in Thursday's practice. Barring any setbacks, Autry and Derek Barnett should serve as the Texans' top rotational defensive ends Saturday behind starters Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter.
