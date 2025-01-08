Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Denico Autry headshot

Denico Autry Injury: Returns to practice Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 8, 2025

Autry (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Autry was held out of the Texans' regular-season finale against the Titans due to a lingering knee injury. He opened this week as a DNP on Tuesday, but his ability to practice Wednesday indicates that he is progressing in his recovery and should be able to play in Saturday's AFC wild-card game against the Chargers.

Denico Autry
Houston Texans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now