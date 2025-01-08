Fantasy Football
Denico Autry headshot

Denico Autry Injury: Sits out practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 8, 2025 at 6:03am

Autry (knee) did not practice Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Autry missed the regular-season finale against the Titans due to the injury, but he is expected to suit up for Saturday's playoff game against the Chargers. He's part of the rotation at defensive end and had 13 tackles, 3.0 sacks and three passes defensed over 10 games played during the regular season.

Denico Autry
Houston Texans
