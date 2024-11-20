Denico Autry Injury: Unavailable for practice
Autry (knee) did not participate at the Texans' practice Wednesday.
Autry recorded four total tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding a pass defensed in the team's win over the Cowboys on Monday Night Football. He may have picked up a knee injury in the process and his status at practice the rest of the week is worth monitoring ahead of Sunday's matchup with Tennessee.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now