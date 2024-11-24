Denico Autry News: Suiting up Week 12

Autry (knee) is active for Sunday's game against Tennessee.

Autry didn't practice at all this week due to a knee injury, but that won't keep him out of Sunday's matchup against his former squad. The defensive tackle has been playing around half of Houston's defensive snaps since making his Texans debut in Week 7 following a season-opening suspension. Autry's availability Sunday will help Houston's pass rush, as he has 3.0 sacks through five games on the campaign.