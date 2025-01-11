Denico Autry News: Will suit up in wild-card round

Autry (knee) is active for Saturday's wild-card matchup against the Chargers.

Autry missed Houston's regular-season finale due to a knee injury and began this week by sitting out practice. However, he upgraded to a limited session Wednesday before logging a full practice Friday and is good to go for the wild-card game against Los Angeles. When healthy this season, Autry has mostly served in a rotational role, coming off the bench in eight of his 10 contests.